Alex Lahey – “Lotto In Reverse”

Artist To Watch Alex Lahey will release her debut album I Love You Like A Brother this fall. Today the clever Melbourne pop-rocker follows up lead single “Every Day’s The Weekend” with one of her heaviest and darkest songs yet. “Lotto In Reverse” still brims with Lahey’s melodic intuition and sardonic wit, but its minor-key sound adds a pleasing new shade to her playbook. The song is about a romantic encounter in which the risks aren’t matched by rewards: “I shouldn’t have come over just so you could have your way with me,” Lahey sings. Listen below.

I Love You Like A Brother is out 10/6 on Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.