SZA has already released impressive videos for “Love Galore,” Drew Barrymore” and “Supermodel” off her debut album Ctrl, and it looks like she’s cooking up another one. In a new interview with USA Today (via i-D), SZA says that her next video will be for “The Weekend” and that it’ll be directed by Solange and will feature 10 different locations and looks. No word on when it’ll come out, but exciting! Solange most recently co-directed her own video for “Cranes In The Sky”: