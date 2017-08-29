John Maus – “The Combine” Video

It’s been six years since the intense, serious retro-futurist John Maus released his bleak, heavy album We Must Become Pitiless Censors Of Ourselves. And after teasing new music, Maus has now announced that he’ll release a new LP called Screen Memories this fall. Maus took time off of music to finish his doctorate in political philosophy, and he’s also been spending time making his own modular synths. He wrote and recorded the new album at home in Minnesota, and its first single is “The Combine,” a dark song about waiting to be chopped up by a combine harvester. Its video, directed by Tina Rivera, is a lo-fi, psychedelic vision of farmlands being harvested. Check it out below.

Screen Memories is out 10/27 on Ribbon Music. Maus has also announced that he’ll release a new six-LP box set next April. The set will include Screen Memories, his three previous albums, a rarities compilation, and a whole new album called Addendum, which will only be available in the box set.