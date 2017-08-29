The Rural Alberta Advantage – “Brother” Video

Rootsy Canadian folk-stompers the Rural Alberta Advantage have just announced that they’ll release a new album called The Wild in October, the follow-up to 2014’s Mended With Gold. It features “Beacon Hill” and “White Lights,” two tracks they put out at the end of 2016 and the beginning of this year, and this new one, “Brother,” a song about the encroaching darkness that’s enveloping the world. But it’s not as doom-and-gloom as that conceit would make you believe: “Some people might hear the song as something bleak or overly dark, but I don’t really see it that way,” Nils Edenloff says. “In my mind, it’s always been more about finding comfort in change, trying to embrace the idea of an unknown outcome and how those can often bring about the most positive result that you never knew was there.” Listen to it alongside a hand-painted video and check out the album details below.

Tracklist:

01 “Beacon Hill”

02 “Bad Luck Again”

03 “Alive”

04 “Brother”

05 “Toughen Up”

06 “White Lights”

07 “Alright”

08 “Selfish Dreams”

09 “Wild Grin”

10 “Letting Go”

The Wild is out 10/13 via Saddle Creek (US) / Paper Bag (CAN/EU/UK). Pre-order it here.