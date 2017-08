The tough, poker-faced country rocker Alynda Segarra, who records as Hurry For The Riff Raff, released an impressive album called The Navigator a few months ago. And now she’s followed up her video for the title track with a new one for the vaguely Lou Reed-esque “Living In The City.” The new video comes from director Giselle Bailey, and it shows Segarra and a bunch of dancers looking hard on Manhattan stoops and rooftops. Check it out below.

The Navigator is out now on ATO.