The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die – “Marine Tigers” Video

Next month, the Connecticut collective the World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die will follow up last year’s colossal Harmlessness with the new album Always Foreign, and we’ve already posted first single “Dillon And Her Son.” Today, they follow it up with a video for another new song. The song is a warm, gentle, quietly epic seven-minute track called “Marine Tigers.” It’s named after a book that José Bello, the father of band frontman David F. Bello, wrote about emigrating from Puerto Rico to New York. And with the video, director Ryan Sheehy tells a story about a man who feels oppressed and alienated by everyone around him, probably because of the third arm that he’s got growing out of his back. Watch it below, via Noisey.

Always Foreign is out 9/29 on Epitaph.