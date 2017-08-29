Burn – “Do Or Die”

New York hardcore veterans Burn came together in 1989, but they’ve only been intermittently active over the years. So it’s worth getting excited that they’re coming back next week with Do Or Die, a new album produced by Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou. We’ve already posted first single “Ill Together,” and now they’ve also shared the album’s title track, which fuses the seesawing dynamics of post-hardcore with the bruising, physical intensity of old-school NYHC. It’s a good fucking song, and you can hear it below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

Do Or Die is out 9/8 on Deathwish, Inc.