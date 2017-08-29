The Flaming Lips & Mac DeMarco Working On Split EP

The Flaming Lips and Mac DeMarco are embarking on a joint tour together next month, and today Wayne Coyne has announced via his Instagram that the two of them are also working on a split EP where the Flaming Lips will cover three DeMarco songs and DeMarco will cover three Flaming Lips songs. The announcement is accompanied by a short video of Coyne playing “Chamber Of Reflection.” Check it out below.
.. workin on Chamber Of Reflections for Mac DeMarco/ Flaming Lips split EP.. we( the Flaming Lips ) doing 3 Mac songs and he ( they.. the Mac DeMarco afternoon delight ensemble) doing 3 Flaming Lips songs.. hopefully on vinyl AND cassette..