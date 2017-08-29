2017 VMAs Were Lowest Rated Ever

Maybe the Weeknd had the right idea when he decided not to show up. The Washington Post reports that this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, which were mostly very boring and which had Milo Yiannopoulos in attendance for some reason, were also the lowest rated of all time. The telecast tallied 5.68 million viewers, a sharp decline from the 6.5 million who caught last year’s show and, more conspicuously, less than half of the 12.07 million who tuned in to watch shit go down on Game Of Thrones’ season finale. Sorry Katy Perry, but you just can’t compete with dragons.