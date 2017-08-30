Godspeed You! Black Emperor – “Undoing A Luciferian Towers”

Next month, the Canadian post-rock anarchists Godspeed You! Black Emperor will follow up 2015’s staggering Asunder, Sweet And Other Distress with a new album called “Luciferian Towers”. This morning, they shared the first of the album’s four songs. It’s a slow-building seven-minute drone called “Undoing A Luciferian Towers.” This isn’t one of those GY!BE tracks that builds slowly toward transcendence. Instead, it’s got gorgeous, funereal strings existing alongside volcanic free jazz horns. It’s a powerful piece of instrumental music, and you can hear it below.

<a href="http://godspeedyoublackemperor.bandcamp.com/album/luciferian-towers" target="_blank">"Luciferian Towers" by Godspeed You! Black Emperor </a>

“Luciferian Towers” is out 9/22 on Constellation.