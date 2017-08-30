Stormzy – “Cigarettes And Cush” (Feat. Kehlani) Video

The grime, athletic grime MC Stormzy might be one of the UK’s biggest stars right now, and he’s just come out with a video for “Cigarettes And Cush,” a relationship song from his Gang Signs & Prayer album. The song is a collaboration with the California R&B singer Kehlani, but she’s not in the video. Instead, director Daps, the man behind most of this year’s bugged-out Migos videos, tells a story about Stormzy as a major weed distributor and about the cops’ efforts to use his girlfriend to catch him. Check it out below.

Gang Signs & Prayer is out now on Merky.