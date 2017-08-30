EVHA – “Culebra de Monte” Video

EVHA — which stands for El Viejo Hombre De Los Andes, which means the Old Man Of The Andes — are an Ecuadorian quartet specializing in a wild and electric strain of genre fusion. Their songs blend their country’s native music with frenetic hip-hop and avant-electronic impulses; the convergence of ancient and futuristic sounds results in an aesthetic that truly stands out. “Culebra de Monte,” from the group’s upcoming self-titled LP, is a sublime demonstration of their powers, one colored by shades of Radiohead, Alt-J, and Os Mutantes among others. Hear it in the music video below.

EVHA is out 10/6 on AYA Records.