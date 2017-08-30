Alex Cameron – “Runnin’ Outta Luck” Video

The Australian musician Alex Cameron is coming out with the new album Forced Witness next week, and he’s already made two excellent videos for the early songs “Candy May” and “Stranger’s Kiss.” And now he’s got a new one for “Runnin’ Outta Luck,” a slick and muscular new song that Cameron and his saxophonist Roy Molloy co-wrote with the Killers frontman Brandon Flowers. Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, who co-produced Forced Witness with Cameron, plays on the song, as does Kirin J Callinan. In director Nick MacMahon’s video, Cameron and Molloy strike dramatic poses against the scenery in the English seaside town of Hastings. Cameron manages to look sleazy and foxy without doing anything stereotypically sleazy or foxy. There’s not too much to the video, but it’s extremely well-executed. Check it out below.

Forced Witness is out 9/8 on Secretly Canadian.