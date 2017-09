A few months ago, the introspective Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins teamed up with GoldLink on “Pressed For Time.” Today, he’s followed it up with “A Layover” a short track with warm, hazy production from THEMPeople. On the song, Jenkins addresses an issue that affects a whole lot of touring musicians: The struggle to find weed when you’re abroad. Check it out below, via The FADER.

Jenkins’ last full-length was 2016’s The Healing Component, and I bet he’s working on something else already.