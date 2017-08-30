Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – “Over Everything” Video

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile’s collaborative LP is one of this fall’s most anticipated releases because how often do two iconic, laconic stoner-rock visionaries from opposite sides of the world link up for a full album’s worth of music? Yesterday, among other tidbits, we learned it’s called Lotta Sea Lice, and today we get to hear the opening track, “Over Everything.”

UPDATE: Here’s the “Over Everything” music video, directed by Danny Cohen in Melbourne in Philadelphia, as well as the album’s tracklist and release info. Up above you can find the cover art.

Tracklist:

01 “Over Everything”

02 “Let It Go”

03 “Fear Is Like A Forest”

04 “Outta The Woodwork”

05 “Continental Breakfast”

06 “On Script”

07 “Blue Cheese”

08 “Peepin’ Tom”

09 “Untogether”

Lotta Sea Lice is out 10/13 on Matador/Marathon/Milk/Mom+Pop. Pre-order it here.