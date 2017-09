A few weeks ago, the Bloomington, Indiana DIY singer-songwriter Amy O released her fun, engaging album Elastic. Today, she’s come out with a video for the lightly psychedelic garage-rocker “Lavender Night,” one of its highlights. Amy O co-directed the video with Anna Powell Teeter, and it shows Amy O and her band playing in a woodsy valley while a couple of friends dance goofily around. It’s a fun, low-concept video, and you can watch it below.

Elastic is out now on Winspear.