Blis. – “Take Me Home” Video

Last month, Blis. announced their debut album, No One Loves You, with “Stale Smoke.” It’s the follow-up to their Starting Fires In My Parents House EP, which impressed us when it came out back in 2015. Today, the Atlanta band has shared another track from their LP, “Take Me Home.” It’s a dusty and serrated scorcher that comes attached with a franticly-shot video of the band ripping through it live. Check the song and video out below.

No One Loves You is out 10/6 via Sargent House. Pre-order it here.