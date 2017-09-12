Win David Bowie’s A New Career In A New Town (1977-1982) 13-LP Vinyl Box Set

For the last couple years, Parlophone Records has been releasing expansive vinyl collections cataloging the entirety of David Bowie’s long career. The third in the series, A NEW CAREER IN A NEW TOWN (1977-1982), is coming out later this month. The box set includes the Berlin trilogy (Low, “Heroes”, and Lodger), the Stage live album, and Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps). All of them are remastered, and Lodger has a brand-new remix from longtime Bowie producer and collaborator Tony Visconti. The set also includes a “Heroes” EP, which rounds up international single versions of the album’s title track, and Re:Call 3, a compilation of non-album singles, single versions, and B-sides. The LP set also features a 128-page book featuring rare and unpublished photos, press reviews, and technical notes from Visconti.

The 13-LP vinyl box set retails for $249.98, but we’re giving one lucky reader the set for free.

A NEW CAREER IN A NEW TOWN (1977-1982) is out 9/29 via Parlophone Records. You can pre-order it here.