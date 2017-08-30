Springsteen On Broadway Extended By 10 Weeks

Tickets went on sale for Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway residency this morning, and despite the fact that they were only available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan service, tickets inevitably showed up on StubHub and other resale sites. Those resold tickets were, of course, listed for an insane amount of money; Variety reports that the most expensive seat available on the secondary market was going for $7500. Here’s what StubHub looked like 10 minutes after tickets went on sale:

Interesting pricing at 10:10 a.m. for Bruce on Bway. Those verified fans sure think alike. pic.twitter.com/FvshoN1wVg — Ben Sisario (@sisario) August 30, 2017

Soon after, “Springsteen On Broadway” announced that the show will be extended by 10 weeks and will run from 10/3 to 2/3. Ticketmaster announced that anyone who registered as a Verified Fan will still be eligible to receive an offer code to buy tickets to the new run of shows which will be on sale 9/7 at 10AM ET. You can still enroll in the Verified Fan program through 9/3 here.

#SpringsteenBroadway has been EXTENDED!

More information coming today.

There will NOT be any additional codes released for today's onsale. pic.twitter.com/xGY3rj3Yrl — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) August 30, 2017

Looks like I’m going to see Bruce Springsteen on Broadway after all! Hehe.