LPLX – “NO HRT” (21 Savage Bootleg)

“No Heart” is the best song on Savage Mode, 21 Savage’s star-making 2016 mixtape with Metro Boomin. It’s a stylistic marvel — 21 mumbling ominously about deadly violence, illicit sex, and trapping his way to a 12-car garage over Metro’s muted, hypnotic trap music — and as it turns out, it sounds just as good transposed into an entirely different style. The British experimental producer Lapalux (aka Stu Howard) has delivered an exceptional new bootleg of the track under his LPLX alias, slathering it in ethereal molasses and a programmed beat like an engine backfiring. Get lost in it below.

Lapalux’s album Ruinism is out now on Brainfeeder.