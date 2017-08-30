Bun B, Scooter Braun Planning Televised Harvey Benefit Concert

Houston rapper Bun B and music manager Scooter Braun are working on setting up a televised benefit concert to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey. A representative for Bun B confirmed the news to the Associated Press and said that Braun was “actively working on gathering talent and organizing logistics for the event.” Braun, who manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande (among others), helped produce Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit show. The concert is tentatively scheduled to air on four national networks on 9/12, though no more details are available yet.