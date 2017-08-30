“Look What You Made Me Do” Director Defends Taylor Swift, Accuses Public Of “Double Standards”

Joseph Kahn, the director for Taylor Swift’s record-breaking music video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” among others, took to Twitter on Wednesday (Aug. 30) to express his frustrations with what he perceived to be gendered double standards within the industry.

“If I plan something as a man I’m a ‘genius,'” he tweeted. “If Taylor as a woman plans something she is ‘manipulative.’ Double standards. This is wrong.”

The music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” averaged 30,000 views per minute in its first 24 hours and currently holds the record for most YouTube and Vevo global streams in a 24-hour period.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.