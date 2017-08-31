Stream Neil Young’s Long-Lost ’76 Album Hitchhiker

In August of 1976, Neil Young spent a single studio session recording 10 acoustic songs. In various different forms, eight of those songs appeared on different Neil Young releases, some of them decades later. And next week, Young will finally release the songs from that original recording, collecting them together as an album called Hitchhiker, with post-production work from Young’s recent collaborator John Hanlon. We’ve posted the album’s version of its title track, and now the whole LP is streaming online. Listen to it at NPR.

Hitchhiker is out 9/8 on Reprise.