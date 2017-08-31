Stream Alvvays Antisocialites

The Toronto band Alvvays are extremely good at making ’90s-style shimmer-sigh indie-pop, and their new album Antisocialites, which arrives next week, might be even better than their 2014 self-titled debut. Frontwoman Molly Rankin calls the album a “fantasy breakup arc,” and it’s as bright and dreamy as any album we’ve heard in recent memory. We’ve already posted the early tracks “In Undertow,” “Dreams Tonite,” and “Plimsoll Punks.” And right now, the whole album is streaming at NPR. Listen to it here.

Antisocialites is out 9/8 on Polyvinyl. Check out our feature on Alvvays.