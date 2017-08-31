St. Vincent – “New York” Video

St. Vincent returned this year with “New York,” the first single from her follow-up to 2014’s profile-raising self-titled LP. Today the song gets a video directed by Alex Da Corte featuring Annie Clark in many striking, colorful NYC dioramas. In a press release, Da Corte explains, “I think Annie’s New York is the New York of my dreams — one that is blurry and fractured, dreamy and flat. It is the Toontown to my Hollywood. It is beautiful but slightly out of reach.” His video is such a good fit for the song that after one viewing it’s already hard for me to imagine “New York” outside of this context. Watch below.

Still no specifics on that new album, but those have got to be coming soon.