Last month, the fast-rising Boston rapper Cousin Stizz released his One Night Only mixtape, a collection of songs more party-ready than the mellow and introspective tracks that had been Stizz’s trademark up until then. Today, he’s followed that tape up with two new tracks, “Dash” and “Love Song,” that stick with that One Night Only style. Both new songs are slick, hooky pieces of work, and you can hear them both below, via 2 Dope Boyz.

One Night Only is out now.