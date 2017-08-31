Miranda Lambert Helps Rescue 72 Dogs From Hurricane Harvey

Miranda Lambert
CREDIT: Laura Roberts/Invision/AP Images

Over 70 dogs in the Houston area are now safe and warm from Hurricane Harvey — all thanks to Miranda Lambert and her MuttNation Foundation.

MuttNation Foundation was founded by Lambert in 2009 and is described on their website as “committed to promoting the adoption of shelter pets…[by working] hand in hand with private and municipal animal shelters to provide financial support, operate a national transport network, and host high profile adoption events across the country.”

According to a series of Instagram posts both on the foundation’s official Instagram page and the recent Billboard cover star’s own personal Instagram, the two have been hard at work, rescuing and relocating approximately 72 pets in Hurricane Harvey’s path. Lambert even hosted a dog and her newborn puppies in her home, according to a post, referring to them as her “roommates” and thanking her fans for their support.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.

