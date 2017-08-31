Miranda Lambert Helps Rescue 72 Dogs From Hurricane Harvey

Over 70 dogs in the Houston area are now safe and warm from Hurricane Harvey — all thanks to Miranda Lambert and her MuttNation Foundation.
MuttNation Foundation was founded by Lambert in 2009 and is described on their website as “committed to promoting the adoption of shelter pets…[by working] hand in hand with private and municipal animal shelters to provide financial support, operate a national transport network, and host high profile adoption events across the country.”
According to a series of Instagram posts both on the foundation’s official Instagram page and the recent Billboard cover star’s own personal Instagram, the two have been hard at work, rescuing and relocating approximately 72 pets in Hurricane Harvey’s path. Lambert even hosted a dog and her newborn puppies in her home, according to a post, referring to them as her “roommates” and thanking her fans for their support.
MuttNation fans, thank you for your patience! What a day! Our team braved the weather to save these 72 precious pups in Harris County….including those born just yesterday!! 💗💗 We are so thankful to be helping our furry friends affected by #HurricaneHarvey! Please know that we are reading your comments and we reached out to several rescues this morning. We want to say a huge thank you to everyone that has donated!!! We are OVERWHELMED by your generosity!!! Our fans are simply the best! Thank you for your amazing support!! 💗🐶💗🐶💗🐶 Please, please, please continue to #PrayForTexas!!
This article originally appeared on Billboard.