Ibeyi – “Deathless” (Feat. Kamasi Washington) Video

Two years ago, the French-Cuban twin-sister duo Ibeyi released their self-titled debut album, one of those albums that takes its time revealing itself but which holds up beautifully on repeated listens. This fall they’ll follow it up with a new album called Ash. They released a video for the new song “Away Away” a few months ago, but they’re only now getting around to announcing the LP, which they recorded with producer and XL Recordings boss Richard Russell. They’ve also shared another video for another new song. This time, the song is the intense and mantra-like “Deathless,” which features horns from the young jazz great Kamasi Washington. And the video, from director Ed Morris, is a psychedelic affair that shows a bunch of smaller women crawling out from the dress of a bigger one. Below, watch the videos for “Deathless” and, since we never got around to posting it for some reason, “Away Away.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Carried This For Years”

02 “Away Away”

03 “Deathless” (Feat. Kamasi Washington)

04 “I Wanna Be Like You”

05 “No Man Is Big Enough For My Arms”

06 “Valé”

07 “Waves”

08 “Transmission/Michaelion” (Feat. Meshell Ndegeocello_

09 “Me Voy” (Feat. Mala Rodriguez)

10 “When Will I Learn” (Feat. Chilly Gonzale)

11 “Numb”

12 “Ash”

Ash is out 9/29 on XL.