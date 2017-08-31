Delicate Steve – “Hallelujah” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

Back in January, there was a tribute concert to the late Leonard Cohen at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg in New York City called Sincerely, L. Cohen: A Live Celebration of Leonard Cohen, which featured performances from Okkervil River’s Will Sheff, Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo, Josh Ritter, Holly Miranda, and more. Next month, a live recording of the concert will be released digitally and on vinyl. Proceeds from the album will go towards the Preemptive Love Coalition The first song being shared from the show is Delicate Steve’s cover of “Hallelujah.” You can listen to that and check out the tracklist for the live album below.

Tracklist:

01 Delicate Steve – “Hallelujah”

02 Leslie Mendelson – “Sisters of Mercy”

03 Osei Essed – “Diamonds in the Mine”

04 Holly Miranda / Joan as Police Woman / Invisible Familiars – “I’m Your Man”

05 Josh Ritter – “Chelsea Hotel #2”

06 Amy Helm – “Hey, That’s No Way to Say Goodbye”

07 Elvis Perkins – “Is This What You Wanted”

08 Richard Thompson – “Bird on the Wire”

09 Richard Thompson – “Story of Isaac”

10 Lenny Kaye – “Beautiful Losers”

11 Ian O’Neil – “Memories”

12 Cassandra Jenkins – “In My Secret Life”

13 Teddy Thompson – “Ballad of the Absent Mare”

14 Alana Amram – “Suzanne”

15 Lee Ranaldo – “Famous Blue Raincoat”

16 Will Sheff & Friends – “So Long, Marianne”

Sincerely, L. Cohen: A Live Celebration of Leonard Cohen is out 9/21 (digitally) and 11/24 (physically) via Royal Potato Family.