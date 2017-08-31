Strange Ranger – “Sophie”

Strange Ranger are releasing their sophomore album, Daymoon, in a little over a month — the follow-up to last year’s Rot Forever and Sunbeams Through Your Head EP — and today they’re sharing a new song from it. In true Strange Ranger fashion (is that a thing now?), it sounds very little like the first single, “House Show.” That one was a Death Cab-inspired bruiser, but new track “Sophie” is on the more atmospheric side, a wisp of a song grounded by some very pretty and taut instrumentation. “I am so sorry/ I’m usually nice,” Isaac Eiger sings in an apologetic and self-pitying tone. And later: “She says that I’m right when I’m not/ Never wanted you to miss me/ I keep going out that way,” before dissolving into a terse conclusion. Listen via GoldFlakePaint below.

Daymoon is out 10/6 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.