Charli XCX – “Boys (Acoustic Version)”

Half the charm of Charli XCX’s “Boys” comes from that little video game plinking sound, so I was a little nervous hitting play on this new acoustic version of the song that she just released. But, hey, i’m here and I’m still alive and I’m happy to report that it’s cute as hell. There’s no iconic video to go along with it here (though she did recently put out a behind-the-scenes look at that one) but it’s worth a listen if you’ve become as enamored with this song as I have. Check it out below.

Now where is that new album??