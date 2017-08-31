All Pigs Must Die – “A Caustic Vision”

The ferocious Boston band All Pigs Must Die features members of the Hope Conspiracy, Converge, Trap Them, and Bloodhorse. And given the name and the personnel, you can probably guess the kind of music they make: A monstrous, seething racket that splits the difference between racing hardcore and monolithic thrash-metal. Later this fall, they’ll follow up 2013’s Nothing Violates This Nature with the new album Hostage Animal. First single “A Caustic Vision” is a two-minute crusher, and you can hear it below.

Hostage Animal is out 10/27 on Southern Lord.