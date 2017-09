Earlier this year, Playboi Carti put out his first proper mixtape, and one of the highlights on it was the A$AP Rocky-featuring “New Choppa.” Today, it’s gotten a new video to go along with it that starts off with Rocky talking about how corny it is when rappers have tiny guns in their music videos and then, of course, the rest of the video features the two of them (plus a cadre of models) shooting huge automatics in the desert. Watch below.