When they’re not popping up on blockbuster fantasy series as wildlings and/or zombie wildlings, Mastodon occasionally, you know, make music. The Atlanta metal veterans are following up this year’s Emperor Of Sand album with Cold Dark Place, an EP featuring three new songs from the sessions for 2014’s Once More ‘Round The Sun and one from the sessions for Emperor Of Sand. That last one is “Toe To Toes,” which the band have just shared, and you can hear it below.

Cold Dark Place is out 9/22.