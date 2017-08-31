Trae The Truth Rescues NBA Player With His Boat After Hurricane Harvey Strikes Houston

As the devastation continues in Texas, some positive stories have surfaced in the flood waters. On Wednesday, NBA star Jonathan Simmons revealed in an interview with John Denton that rapper Trae The Truth rescued him with his boat from Hurricane Harvey’s flooding in Houston.

“Trae The Truth, the rapper, is from Houston and we know a mutual friend from San Antonio. They brought a boat to Houston because [Trae] had to evacuate as well,” said Simmons, who played at the University of Houston during his collegiate years. “They came and got [Trae] and then he came and got us right away. Luckily, I had a friend in the area who could help us out.”

According to Simmons, he originally left his downtown condo and ventured over to Richmond, Texas, to stay with his friends in what he thought would have been a three-day stay. Little did he know, he ended up spending time with over 20 people in a house with hardly any food.

“I had bought all of these air mattresses and covers and blankets and food and water for everybody,” said the Orlando Magic forward. “We were good for three days, but my other friend’s house had started getting flooded early, so he came there to the house, too. So that gave us another 11 extra people and most of them were kids. We had to let the kids eat first, so most of the last two days it was kind of rough.”

That’s when Simmons elected to get in touch with Trae and he was able to escape on Tuesday (Aug. 29). In a recent interview with XXL, Trae spoke about his courageous attempts in saving the residents of Houston. “I tell ’em at the end of the day I’m just blessed to be alive,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re able to fight another day.”

Check out more on Simmons’ story here and see some of Trae’s Instagram posts documenting his efforts below.

We R One…. HoUSton….🙏🏿 A post shared by traeabn (@traeabn) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

Gotta Ride For Our Own…We All We Got…. HOUSTON .. Salute To @edctx_ & @born512sinner For Coming Down To Volunteer Wit Me….🙏🏿🙏🏿💪🏿 A post shared by traeabn (@traeabn) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

This article originally appeared on Billboard.