Jim James was everywhere at Newport Folk Festival last month. In addition to performing with his own solo band, the My Morning Jacket frontman played with John Prine and Angel Olsen, among others. And while he was there, he also took some time to cover Jimmie Rodgers’ “Prairie Lullaby” backstage for MyMusicRX, the Children’s Cancer Association’s music program dedicated to bringing exclusive performances to kids battling serious illnesses. Watch his lovely acoustic rendition of the song below.