The Cool Kids – “9:15PM” (Feat. Jeremih)

Since reuniting last year, crispy Chicago rap duo the Cool Kids have put out an unbroken string of truly solid tracks: “Running Man,” “Connect Four,” “TV Dinner,” “Checkout.” We recently spoke to the Cool Kids about their big reunion album Special Edition Grandmaster Deluxe, and now, as Fake Shore Drive points out, they’ve finally announced all the details of the LP. It’s coming out in just two weeks, and it’ll feature appearances from people like Syd, Hannibal Buress, A-Trak, Travis Barker, Buddy, and Smoke DZA. And they’ve also teamed up with Chicago R&B god Jeremih on “9:15PM,” a lush and funky strip-club track. If you’re signed into Apple Music, you can listen to that one below.

Special Edition Grandmaster Deluxe is out 9/15.