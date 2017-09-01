Watch A Bunch Of Game Of Thrones Actors Cover Tom Waits

If you’ve ever been on any sort of film set, you know that there’s always a whole lot of time spent sitting around and waiting for stuff to happen. On the most recent season of Game Of Thrones, some of the show’s stars put some of that time to good use. As Pitchfork points out, Kristofer Hivju, the actor who plays the red-bearded fan favorite Tormund Giantsbane, has posted an Instagram video of himself and some of the show’s other stars sitting around at their trailers, in full makeup, and playing “I Hope That I Don’t Fall In Love With You,” a song from Tom Waits’ 1973 album Closing Time. Hivju’s joined by Iain Glen, Rory McCann, and Richard Dormer — the actors who play, respectively, Jorah Mormont, the Hound, and Beric Dondarrion. Glen plays guitar, and Dormer plays ukulele. (I guess Jon Snow had something better to do.) They don’t sound great or anything, but it’s still a nice moment. Watch it below.

This should’ve been a scene on the show. They would’ve absolutely had time to sing this while waiting for Daenerys to show up with the dragons.