Watch The Knife’s Live At Terminal 5 Concert Film

Last month, the Knife briefly came out of retirement to announce that they would be releasing a new live album, film, and photo book to immortalize one of their final performances in support of their 2013 album Shaking The Habitual. Live At Terminal 5 is out today, though due to some label fuckery it’s not available to stream or purchase in most of the world (the UK and Ireland, the US and Canada, Asia, and throughout Latin America). But the concert film is available worldwide, and you can watch it below.

Shaking The Habitual: Live At Terminal 5 is out 9/1 via Rabid. Order the double album and DVD here and the photo book here.