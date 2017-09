In recent years, grizzled Scottish post-rock veterans Mogwai have put a lot of their energy into soundtracking movies and TV shows. But today, they’ve released Every Country’s Sun, their first straight-up studio album since 2014’s Rave Tapes. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Coolverine,” “Party In The Dark,” and the non-album track “Eternal Panther.” And now you can stream the whole haunted, tingly, sprawling LP below.

Every Country’s Sun is out now on Temporary Residence.