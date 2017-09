Next week, Death From Above (sans 1979) are releasing a new album, Outrage! Is Now — read our recent interview with the band’s Sebastien Grainger — and today they’ve shared a third single from it on the heels of “Freeze Me” and “Never Swim Alone.” It’s the closing track to the album and it’s called “Holy Books.” You can listen below.

Outrage! Is Now is out 9/9 via Warner Bros./Last Gang Records. Pre-order it here.