Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke is releasing a new solo album, Fatherland, next month. We’ve already heard a decent chunk of songs from it — “Yemaya,” “Streets Been Talkin’,” and “Grounds For Resentment” — and today he’s shared another one to add to the pile. It’s a slinky, soulful track called “Do U Right” and you can listen to it below.

Fatherland is out 10/6 via BMG.