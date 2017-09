The legendary hip-hop producer Madlib will soon release a limited edition 7″ with “Barrel Proof” on the A-side. Today, as Exclaim points out, he’s shared the B-side, a thumping soul instrumental loop called “10 Summers Old.” The source material sounds much older than that, but the end product never feels less than completely alive. Listen below.

The “Barrel Proof” b/w “10 Summers Old” single is coming soon via Rappcatts. Pre-order it here.