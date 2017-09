Ceremony guitarist Anthony Anzaldo is launching a new solo project under the name Anthony. His first offering is a pair of jangly, undomesticated guitar-pop tunes called “We All Die Alone” and “Over And Over.” The former arrives with a low-budget music video as well. Check out all of that below.

We All Die Alone (single) by ANTHONY

Both songs are available on a limited edition 7″ via Anzaldo’s own label First Letter Press.