Gunn-Truscinski Duo – “Flood And Fire”

When Steve Gunn isn’t making warm, meditative folk-rock, he occasionally channels his guitar wizardry towards more experimental fare. For years now, he’s recorded semi-improvisational instrumental music with drummer John Truscinski as the Gunn-Truscinski Duo, and they have a new album together, Bay Head, coming out this fall. Today, they’ve shared “Flood And Fire,” a bluesy chugger that pulls apart into a burst of noise and then reassembles itself. Listen below.

<a href="http://threelobed.bandcamp.com/album/bay-head" target="_blank">Bay Head by Gunn-Truscinski Duo</a>

Bay Head is out 11/3 on Three Lobed Recordings. Pre-order it here.