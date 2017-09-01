Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Anyway, he said he wasn’t Brian Smith, but that he actually lived with Brian Smith in SF. That he was younger. That he was the other Brian Smith. Told me he had no way of contacting Brian Smith, but, if anything came up, he’d let me know. This dead end really discouraged me and I put the whole venture to rest for a while. I A few years later I was teaching my English classes to do research on the internet properly, and I decided to tell the story of my search for Brian Smith. I promised a automatic A on a test to any student that could locate Brian Smith and put us in contact. A few more years went by with no luck until I ended up having a student in my class who was a computer savant. He used a combination of information I had and old yearbook photos, and put in serious wor resulting in a late night email with the title: “I’ve Found Brian Smith” And he had. Turns out Brian Smith was now the head ornithologist (essentially a bird doctor) at The Natural History Museum in New York. I sent Brian an email and we’re back in contact for the first time in 20 years. This “dirtbag” rap thing is really cool and totally reminds me of music that would soundtrack old skate videos (some stuff, like Grand Puba, seemingly forgotten over time). Really nice to know this sort of thing still partially colors NY. Another weird years later thing: Leo Fitzpatrick actually went on to have a decent career as an actor. (After kids he was pretty well known, but I’ll always remember him as a the kid with the bad mustache who worked in a New Jersey mall skate shop). I lived in Baltimore for a period of time and taught in the public school system the same year The Wire did it’s season investigating education in Baltimore. As a thank you for letting them film in the schools the cast threw a party at Brewer’s Art and served bar and the like (I know I’ve told part of this story). Anyway, I’m drinking and the next thing I know someone taps me on the shoulder and tells me to “buy me a drink, asshole”. It turned out to be Leo, who I hadn’t seen in 20 years. We hung and talked about a weekend we spent skating Love Park in Philadelphia. He seemed to be more financially secure, but that “dirtbag” thing you mention never totally leaves you. It was a cool night. Sorry if this took up to much space in a section reserved for discussing hip hop this week. Thanks for letting me walk down memory lane. I’m into this sound.