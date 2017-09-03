Preview Sufjan Stevens’ Carrie & Lowell Outtake “Wallowa Lake Monster”

New music from Sufjan Stevens truly is the greatest gift, and Suf is about to give the world a big ol’ present in the form of his upcoming The Greatest Gift Mixtape – Outtakes, Remixes & Demos From Carrie & Lowell. The release will feature four previously unreleased songs from the sessions for Stevens’ 2015 stunner Carrie & Lowell, and his label, Asthmatic Kitty, has just shared a preview of one of them. Listen to a snippet of opening track “Wallowa Lake Monster” playing on a test cassette below.

Test cassette of Sufjan's next release, The Greatest Gift Mixtape 🎁 Out October 20th! 💫 A post shared by Asthmatic Kitty Records (@asthmatickittyrecords) on Sep 2, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

The Greatest Gift Mixtape – Outtakes, Remixes & Demos From Carrie & Lowell is out 10/20 via Asthmatic Kitty.