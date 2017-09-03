Father John Misty Talks Ryan Adams Beef, New LCD Soundsystem, & His “Pretty Much Done” Next Album

Are you ready for another Father John Misty album press cycle? Father John Misty sure is! Father John Misty was born ready! The man otherwise known as Josh Tillman played his first-ever festival headlining set at the UK’s End Of The Road fest yesterday, and while he was there, he took some time to sit down for an interview with NME. Back in July, he announced that he was already mixing the follow-up to this year’s Pure Comedy, and now, the album is “pretty much done,” as he revealed during the conversation. “There’s one song I have to put a new bass synth part on….It’s got ten songs. The last two records I’d say were squarely concept records with a singular theme. But this one is not that. Just ten tunes, kind of sprightly BPMs.”

Tillman went on to share his opinions about some other current artists, including Mac DeMarco, who headlined the previous night of End Of The Road. “He’s a really sweet guy,” the Mist says. “I love that new record. Yeah, he’s great.” He also expanded on his recent Facebook post calling LCD Soundsystem’s new music “miraculous,” explaining, “I don’t even really know that much of his canonical music. I just really randomly started listening to it and I think in some way it was like, ‘Oh that’s how you do it.’ Because I feel like with this album I had sort of made an attempt at distilling some of those modern anxieties or whatever. And I think he just kind or ran a master class in terms of how to do that.”

Ryan Adams recently took to Twitter to call Father John Misty “most self-important asshole on earth” and “Sir Fuckhead,” and Sir Fuckhead himself went on record to address their rather one-sided beef. “God only knows where that came from,” he said, I don’t know where that came from. I really don’t. He used to text me a lot. I hope he’s OK.” Oh, and Tillman explains that his favorite conspiracy is the one that claims that “Taylor Swift is the actual daughter of Anton LaVey’s daughter and was switched with JonBenet Ramsey. You can google this. It’s incredible.” You can watch the whole interview, which includes a lot of Father John Misty being Father John Misty, below.