Sky Ferreira played the title character’s mother in a few flashback scenes in Edgar Wright’s new flick Baby Driver, and she also contributed a cover of the Commodores’ “Easy” to the film’s eclectic soundtrack. And now her version been given a video, also directed by Edgar Wright, which intersperses footage of Ferreira performing the song in the studio with scenes from the movie. Watch below.

The Baby Driver soundtrack is out now on 30th Century/Columbia.