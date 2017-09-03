Watch St. Vincent’s Comical Mock Interview Scripted By Carrie Brownstein

In a New Yorker profile from a couple of weeks ago, St. Vincent discussed her forthcoming new album — the one with “New York” on it — and one of the revelations was the fact that she had made an “interview kit,” a stylized short film in which she participates in a mock interview while models in fetish gear stand around in front of a green screen. She’s been posting several clips from the film to her Instagram over the course of the past few days, and yeah, it’s just as bizarre as it sounds. It consists entirely of Annie Clark responding to a nonexistent interviewer, giving completely deadpan answers to fake prompts like “Insert light banter” or “Insert question about what it’s like to play a show in heels.” Her friend Carrie Brownstein apparently scripted her lines, and you can watch her deliver them below.

